13 Outrageous Fast Food Items Worth Traveling to Japan For

Let's face it: when it comes to fast food, Japan gets all the best stuff. And if you haven't already made it a goal to travel to Japan to try all the best Frappuccinos, cheesy creations, and adorable snacks from some of your favorite international brands, you will after finishing this post. We've rounded up more than 10 of the best fast food and junk food items you'll only find in Japan, from places like Starbucks, McDonald's, and more. Take a mini vacation as you read about each of the drool-worthy menu items, and prepare to get a serious case of FOMO. You'll have plenty of new items to add to your bucket list the next time to plan a trip to Japan.