13 Starbucks Drinks You Can't Get in the US — and Where to Find Them

Have you ever wondered what people are ordering at Starbucks locations across the globe? Starbucks has released a list of all the new Winter drinks hitting locations this year around the world, and it's pretty amazing to see what kinds of caffeinated creations are offered in China, Australia, the UK, and more. While the US has plenty of exciting new Starbucks menu items for 2017, there's some pretty serious competition out there. Ahead, discover every new coffee drink available at Starbucks stores 'round the world, and prepare to add a few Frappuccinos to your Starbucks bucket list.