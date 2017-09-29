 Skip Nav
Every Disney Fan Should Complete This Incredible, Edible Bucket List

If you are planning a vacation to Disney World, the abundance of food options across all four parks can be overwhelming, but rest assured that these 28 foods have been well-researched and reviewed in person so you know everything here is 100 percent worth your money (and the calories). While a few iconic treats have made the list (like the Mickey pretzel and Dole Whip), some are a little more obscure (pork nacho fries). Expect this list to be a little sweet, partially covered in gooey cheese, and just a tad bit spiked, for those partaking.

Bacon Macaroni Hot Dog ($11 With Fries)
Dole Whip Cup ($4) and Float ($5)
Corn Dog Nuggets ($8 With Fries)
Fresh Fruit Waffle Sandwich With Nutella ($8)
Turkey Leg ($11)
Citrus Swirl ($4)
Croque Madame ($20)
PBJ Shake ($6)
Chocolate Butterfinger Cupcake ($5)
Mickey Ice Cream ($5)
Roll and Butter With Red Wine Salt (Free With Meal)
Mickey Pretzel ($5)
Tusker House Buffet Breakfast ($32 each plus 18 percent gratuity)
Pork 'n' Fries ($7)
Warm Cinnamon Bun ($9)
Beef and Lamb Gyro Flatbread ($11)
Croissant Doughnut ($5)
La Fin Du Monde Draft ($11)
Fresh Baguettes (Demi Is $2)
Everything French
French Ice Cream ($5)
Fish and Chips ($21)
Sticky Toffee Pudding ($8)
Margaritas ($13-$15)
Trio Combo ($17)
Red Sangria ($12) and Rossini ($13)
Classic Margherita Pizza ($13)
Spicy Seafood Ramen ($12)
