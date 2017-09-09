M&M's Has SO Many Flavors — but Which Is the Best?

M&M's keeps coming and going with the changing seasons, but thankfully some of the best flavor creations are here to stay for good. We've already checked out some of the core M&M's flavors and ranked them in order (shout-out to our number-one Peanut Butter M&M's), but since so many new options have come out, we decided to rank those as well. We rounded them all up and put a lot of thought and effort into really examining the flavor. (We ate a boat load of M&M's, is what I mean by that.) You'll be pleased to know that our favorite shouldn't be disappearing from shelves any time soon, so you can easily get your hands on them . . .