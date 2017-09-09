 Skip Nav
Prepare to Be Mesmerized by This Unicorn Magic Shell
Halloween
15 Spooky Kitchen Gadgets That Every Foodie Needs This Halloween
Healthy Recipes
Avocado Fans Will Love This Chocolate Pudding
M&M's Has SO Many Flavors — but Which Is the Best?

M&M's keeps coming and going with the changing seasons, but thankfully some of the best flavor creations are here to stay for good. We've already checked out some of the core M&M's flavors and ranked them in order (shout-out to our number-one Peanut Butter M&M's), but since so many new options have come out, we decided to rank those as well. We rounded them all up and put a lot of thought and effort into really examining the flavor. (We ate a boat load of M&M's, is what I mean by that.) You'll be pleased to know that our favorite shouldn't be disappearing from shelves any time soon, so you can easily get your hands on them . . .

Vanilla Cupcake M&M's
Booterscotch M&M's
Honey Nut M&M's
Coffee Nut M&M's
White Chocolate M&M's
Chili Nut M&M's
White Cheesecake M&M's
Crispy M&M's
Caramel M&M's
