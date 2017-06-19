 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Taste Testing the 10 Most Popular Secret Menu Starbucks Beverages
Recipes
A Little Love Goes a Long Way: Basic French Macarons
Fast and Easy
20 Reasons Avocado Toast Is the Sexiest Snack on the Planet
Cooking Basics
20+ Rudimentary Recipes Every 20-Something Should Know How to Make
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 11  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
Taste Testing the 10 Most Popular Secret Menu Starbucks Beverages

We all have our go-to Starbucks order that is near and dear to our hearts. We even take great pride when the barista has it memorized too (this feat takes time and dedication, mind you). But sometimes it's fun to mix it up, and customers have created a secret menu to do just that. The following list highlights 10 of the over 200 secret menu items that can be found on StarbucksSecretMenu.net (not affiliated with the coffee company). For each drink, I will give you exact directions on how to order the drink, plus my star rating of the particular drink (one being don't waste your money and five being you have a new go-to drink order).

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Food ReviewsSummerStarbucks
Join The Conversation
Food Video
by Brandi Milloy
Bralette Shopping Inspiration
Spring Fashion
33 Bralettes For Every Type of Girl
by Sarah Wasilak
What to Do When Your Kids Won't Stop Fighting
Humor
by Rita Templeton
Peach Dessert Recipes
Summer
23 Stunning Peach Desserts You Must Make This Summer
by Erin Cullum
How to Cook Pasta in Sauce Instead of Water
Aspen Food And Wine
by Erin Cullum
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds