Smoothies That Won't Leave You Hungry Before Lunch
14 Trader Joe's Party Staples For Busy Hosts

When it comes to hosting parties, we take a page out of Ina Garten's book and supplement from-scratch items with store bought saviors. One of our favorite resources is Trader Joe's; not only does the supermarket offer up a variety of creative, international options, but the prices also can't be beat. Keep reading for 14 finds you need to try for yourself.

La Delice de Bourgogne ($5)
Villa Italia Italian Blood Orange Soda ($3)
Frozen Macarons Variés ($5)
Steamed Lentils ($3) + Trader Giotto's Fresh Bruschetta Sauce ($3)
Reduced Guilt Spinach and Kale Greek Yogurt Dip ($4)
Pastry Bites With Feta Cheese and Caramelized Onions ($5)
Stone Ground Wheat Crackers ($2)
Corn and Chile Tomato-Less Salsa ($3)
Creamy Toscano Cheese Soaked in Syrah ($4)
Roasted and Salted Marcona Almonds With Rosemary ($6)
Mac and Cheese Bites ($4)
White Bean and Basil Hummus ($4)
Thai Vegetable Gyoza ($4)
White Cheddar Popcorn ($2)
