8 Trader Joe's Foods I Always Keep in My Freezer (and the Recipes I Make With Them)

Trader Joe's is like my therapist, my happy place. As soon as I walk in, all my troubles melt away as I feast my eyes on all of TJ's amazing food. I can pick up basics like raw almonds and cashews, dried baby bananas (my new obsession), almond butter, and a bag of baby avocados and never walk away feeling like I got ripped off — I actually feel like I got deals! I love that just about everything I choose has minimal ingredients, and Trader Joe's has so many unique packaged foods that make dinners come together in minutes. If you take a peek in my freezer, you'll always find these staples for making quick, healthy, satisfying meals. Here are my eight favorite healthy frozen foods and how I cook with them.

Vegetable Fried Rice
Rice Cauliflower
Meatless Meatballs
Soycutash
Rice Medley
Superfood Pilaf
Pizza Crusts
Brown Rice
