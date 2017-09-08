 Skip Nav
Make This Fluffy Funfetti Cake in Just 5 Minutes!
I Finally Found the Best Frying Pan — and It Doesn't Stick
Make This Oreo Cookie Dough in Just 5 Minutes!
The Best (and Worst) Trader Joe's Rosés Under $6

There are countless ways to get your Rosé fix, from boozy push pops to DIY Rosé gummy bears, but nothing beats a good bottle — especially when it's under $6! Trader Joe's has an impressively large assortment of affordable Rosé right now, but deciding which bottle to choose can be tricky. Our editors took one for the team and taste tested five Rosés from Trader Joe's that cost less than $6. Turns out, there was a clear winner. Check out the five bottles we tried — ranked from worst to tastiest — and discover our top pick at the end!

La Granja Rosé ($5)
Raimat Rosé ($6)
Espiral Rosé ($5)
Josefina Rosé ($6)
Emma Reichart Rosé ($5) — Editors' Pick!
