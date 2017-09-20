 Skip Nav
The 20 Best Whole Foods Snacks For People on the Go

I feel like I spend far more of my time running around than actually sitting down relaxing, and for someone who loves a good snack, it limits my options for easy things I can grab and throw in my purse. Thankfully, Whole Foods has a whole host of options for busy people, including a lot for snacking. Whether you're looking for something salty or sweet (or maybe a little of both), I have full confidence you'll find something at Whole Foods. Bonus: it'll probably be pretty good for you, too!

Black and Whites ($5)
Siggi's Yogurt ($2)
Chia Pod ($3)
Lifeway Kefir ($4)
Petit Montebourg Petit Suisse Fruit ($7)
Bear Naked Granola ($6)
Nature's Path Granola Bars ($5)
Cheese (prices vary)
Mixed Nuts ($3 and up)
365 Fruit and Nut Mixes ($7 and up)
Freeze-Dried Fruit ($6 and up)
Justin's Almond and Peanut Butter ($2)
Pipcorn ($5)
Terra Chips ($4)
Dang Coconut Chips ($5)
Saffron Road Chickpeas ($4)
Blue Diamond Almond Nut-Thins ($4)
Enjoy Life Soft Baked Cookies ($4)
365 Sandwich Cremes ($3)
Tate's Bake Shop Cookies ($6)
