This Birthday Cake Lasagna Might Be Better Than the Real Thing

This birthday cake lasagna from No Bake Treats by Julianne Bayer is basically glorified icebox cake, but we're not really complaining! It calls for layering pudding, a cream cheesy filling, and whipped cream (all of which contain a hefty dose of vanilla cake mix for that true birthday cake flavor) between Belgian waffle crisps. As the "lasagna" sets in the fridge, the moisture from the fillings seep into the crisps, transforming them into a soft, cake-like texture, just like icebox cake. The big difference is that this recipe is a little more intensive — you will be making pudding and whipped cream from scratch. Even if you've only ever busted out Jell-O instant pudding and Cool Whip, don't worry; Julianne's instructions will guide you effortlessly to the dreamy, sprinkly reward of birthday cake lasagna.

Birthday Cake Lasagna From No Bake Treats by Julianne Bayer Notes My Birthday Cake Lasagna is carefully crafted for the ultimate cake batter experience. The cake batter pudding is combined with a cake batter whipped cream and cream cheese that is layered with Belgian waffle crisps. Every bite is loaded with sprinkles and cake batter filling. If you are unable to find the Belgian waffle crisps, graham crackers make a great substitute. This dessert is best when time is allowed for all of the flavors to come together; it is worth the wait! Ingredients For the pudding: 3 large egg yolks, slightly beaten 2/3 cup (128 grams) granulated sugar 4 tablespoons (31 grams) vanilla cake mix 2 tablespoons (19 grams) cornstarch Dash of salt 2 cups (473 milliliters) heavy whipping cream 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract For the filling: 2 cups (473 milliliters) heavy whipping cream 2/3 cup plus 2 tablespoons (99 grams) vanilla cake mix, dry 1/2 cup (113 grams) sprinkles 8 ounces (227 grams) cream cheese, softened For the layers: 11 ounces (300 grams) Belgian waffle crisps 3 tablespoons (43 grams) sprinkles Directions For the pudding: Measure out all of the ingredients for the pudding prior to starting. Place the egg yolks in a separate bowl. In a medium-size saucepan, combine sugar, vanilla cake mix, cornstarch, salt, heavy whipping cream, and vanilla extract. Heat the mixture on the stove top over medium-low heat, whisking constantly to dissolve the dry ingredients in the mixture. Once the mixture is warm (but not boiling), pour about 1/4 cup (59 milliliters) into the bowl with the egg yolks and whisk vigorously to temper the egg yolks. Immediately pour the egg yolks into the saucepan and continue whisking over medium-low heat to prevent the eggs from cooking. Whisk until the pudding starts to thicken. It will happen very quickly. Strain the pudding through a fine sieve into a medium-size bowl. This step is optional, but it will help catch any lumps of ingredients that did not get blended. Immediately cover the top of the pudding with clear plastic wrap (directly on the surface of the pudding) and poke a few holes with a toothpick. Allow to cool on the counter for at least 1 hour before refrigerating. Refrigerate for 2-3 hours until the pudding has cooled and is firm. For the filling: Place the mixing bowl and whisk attachment in the freezer for 5-10 minutes to chill. Pour the heavy whipping cream into the chilled bowl and use an electric mixer to beat the heavy cream on medium-high speed until the cream gets bubbly. Slowly add the vanilla cake mix and continue beating on high speed until stiff peaks form. Next, gently fold the sprinkles into the whipped cream with a spatula. Separate out 2 cups (150 g) of the whipped cream for the filling and save the rest for the top layer of the dessert. Keep the whipped cream refrigerated while you are completing the remaining steps. Beat the cream cheese on medium-high speed for 2-3 minutes until it's light and fluffy, and then scrape down the sides of the bowl. Add 1 cup (75 grams) of cooled pudding into the cream cheese and beat on low speed just until combined. Lastly, add the 2 cups (150 grams) of prepared whipped cream and fold it gently into the mousse using your spatula. For the layers: Line the bottom of a 9-inch (23-centimeter) square dish at least 2 1/2 inches (6 centimeters) tall with parchment paper. Line the bottom of the dish with 1 layer of Belgian waffle crisps, cutting if necessary. Using half of the remaining pudding, spread a thin layer of pudding over the waffle crisps. Top this layer with half of your cake batter mousse. Repeat these steps for the second layer using all of your remaining pudding and mousse. Lastly, add a third layer of waffle crisps and top with the remaining prepared whipped cream. Garnish with sprinkles. Cover and return the prepared dessert to the refrigerator for at least 3-4 hours to allow all of the layers to set. Reprinted with permission from No Bake Treats written and photographed by Julianne Bayer, Page Street Publishing Co. 2016. Information Category Desserts, Puddings/Mousse Yield 12-15 slices