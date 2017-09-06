 Skip Nav
23 Alton Brown Recipes You Have to Try ASAP
Make Your Life Easier on Game Day With These Ingenious Muffin-Tin Recipes
8 Things You Never Knew About Trader Joe's, Straight From a Former Employee
Boozy Popcorn Now Exists, Because You CAN Get the Best of Both Worlds

What do you get when you combine booze and popcorn? The best damn snack ever, that's what! I know, I know; this may sound a tad odd (and maybe soggy?) at first, but hear us out.

We just discovered Joe & Seph's, a UK-based gourmet popcorn company that offers the most unique spins on the staple movie theater refreshment (think: gingerbread-, cappuccino-, and orange-marmalade-flavored popcorn). In addition to these mouthwatering flavors, Joe and Seph's also whips up a handful of alcohol-infused options that we're itching to try, including Fruity Cosmopolitan, Zingy Margarita, Crisp Gin & Tonic, and Refreshing Mojito. These honestly sound like an intoxicating dream come true, and we couldn't resist sharing the news of these glorious gastronomic masterpieces with all of our snack-obsessed readers out there.

To be clear, these boozy popcorns are only made with five percent alcohol, so you won't necessarily get drunk after munching on them, even if you do scarf down the entire bag. But considering our obsession with any and all unexpected boozy treats, we're totally willing to have our IDs checked for the sake of giving these spirits-flavored finger foods a try. Plus, they're "air-popped" instead of being made with the standard oil method, so that means they're technically healthy, right?

If you live in the UK, you can purchase Joe & Seph's treats either through its official website or from one of its online retailers like Firebox.com. And if you live stateside, Joe and Seph's can ship these babies directly to the US, although you'll have to cough up an additional shipping charge.

If you need us, you can find us perusing (and drooling over) the boozy flavors ahead to pick our favorite one. Sayonara, basic movie theater popcorn!

Zingy Margarita
Fruity Cosmopolitan
Crisp Gin & Tonic
Refreshing Mojito
