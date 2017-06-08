 Skip Nav
Brie and Bacon Melt Recipe

This Brie and Bacon Melt Is a Grilled Cheese Game Changer

Everything's better with bacon. Take it from Fern Green's Melts: Over 50 Delicious Toasted & Grilled Sandwich Recipes ($20), which adds some class to a classic lunch staple with sweet raspberry jam, gooey brie, and some crusty farmhouse bread. So next time you're craving some grilled cheese, pan-fry this up instead. Don't worry, it's just as easy as the original.

Notes

This delicious melt can be varied to suit what you fancy. You can use a different jam (jelly), from fig to strawberry, or you could add freshly sliced strawberries or pears instead – it’s up to you.

Ingredients

  1. 3 slices smoked streaky bacon
  2. 1 tablespoon butter, at room temperature
  3. 2 slices white farmhouse bread or bloomer
  4. 1 tablespoon raspberry jam (jelly)
  5. 2 1/4 ounces (60 grams) Brie, sliced

Directions

  1. Cook the bacon either in a frying pan (skillet) or under the grill (broiler) until crispy. Set aside.
  2. Butter one side of both slices of bread and lay them butter-side down. Spread the jam over one of the unbuttered sides of bread, then top with the Brie and bacon. Close the sandwich with the other slice of bread, with the buttered side facing out.
  3. Heat a heavy-based frying pan over a medium-high heat and lay the sandwich in the pan. Press down with a spatula and cook for 3 minutes, then flip the sandwich over and cook for a further 2-3 minutes or until golden on the outside and the brie is melted and oozing in the middle. Alternatively, cook the sandwich in a toasted sandwich maker or panini press.
Recipe excerpted with permission from Melts by Fern Green, published by Hardie Grant Books April 2017, RRP $20 hardcover.

Information

Category
Main Dishes
Yield
1 sandwich
Cook Time
20 minutes
Image Source: Jacqui Melville
SandwichesGrilled CheeseBrieCookbooksRecipesBacon
