A Fantastically Fast and Easy Grilled Chicken Recipe From Rachael Ray

For June, HelloFresh has partnered with (Red) and celebrity chef ambassadors like Rachael Ray to provide special chef-curated boxes with proceeds going toward HIV/AIDS projects. Rachael Ray shared the recipe she developed for this collaboration and gave us a little more insight into it. "What inspired me to partner with HelloFresh is the inspiring work they are doing with the (RED) campaign. As long as (RED) is needed, any ask I can say yes to, I will," she said in an email interview. As for the recipe, Rachael explained, "ANYTHING Buffalo is always a popular download for the recipes I write. As an Upstate girl, I'm happy to write buffalo-style recipes that families and home cooks can feel good about in between the next time they order fried real-deal wings at a bar."

At home, Rachael says, "My husband John grills everything." He has a Big Green Egg, which POPSUGAR can attest is an awesome investment, if not the best grill/smoker we've come across. Rachael says they are all about making whiskey wings, brisket, and brined chicken — and that they've even made sourdough pizza. Mmm!

Even if you don't have a grill, Rachael has you covered. She's included directions for a regular pan too. If you want to order the box, be sure to do so by June 18 as it will ship the week of June 19.

Grilled Buffalo Chicken With Carrot-Celery Slaw and Mashed Taters From Rachael Ray, (HelloFresh) Red Ingredients Potatoes: 2 small russet (baking) potatoes, peeled and cubed 1/4-1/2 cup Greek yogurt or sour cream 2 scallions, sliced thin on a bias Salt Black pepper Chicken: 4 chicken breasts, boneless, skinless, about 1 pound Salt and black pepper Olive oil, for drizzling 1 scallion, sliced thin on a bias, for garnish Hot Sauce: 1/4-1/2 cup hot sauce, such as Frank’s RedHot 2 tablespoons butter, cold and cut into cubes Carrot-Celery Slaw: 1/2 cup grated carrots 1-2 celery stalks, cleaned and diced or thinly sliced into 1-inch pieces 1 tablespoon white wine vinegar 1 tablespoon vegetable oil Pinch of sugar 1/2 teaspoon celery salt Black pepper Directions For the potatoes: Place the potatoes in a medium sauce pot with cold water to cover. Bring to a boil, salt the water, and cook until fork-tender, about 10-12 minutes. When the potatoes are done, drain them, turn off the heat, and return to the hot pot to let them dry out a bit. Using a potato masher or the back of a wooden spoon, mash the potatoes with the Greek yogurt and scallions to desired consistency. Season with salt and pepper. For the chicken: Preheat an outdoor grill or grill pan to medium-high. Pat the chicken dry, season with salt and pepper, and drizzle with olive oil. Grill the chicken, turning occasionally, for about 10 minutes or until fully cooked. Gently turn cooked chicken in the pot of hot sauce to coat, letting excess drip off. Sprinkled sliced scallions over the top. For the hot sauce: Place a small skillet or sauce pot over medium heat, then add hot sauce. When it starts to steam or very lightly bubble, turn to low and whisk in the butter, piece by piece, to incorporate. Turn down heat to very low (or off) and reserve. For the carrot-celery slaw: In a small mixing bowl, toss the carrots and celery. Drizzle with vinegar and oil and add sugar, celery salt, and pepper. Information Category Main Dishes Yield Serves 2 Cook Time 30 minutes