Allow Carla Hall to Introduce You to the Southern Side You've Never Heard Of

Spoon bread is generally described as a cross between grits and cornbread — so you might be surprised to find out that it's actually a soufflé. You can make this with just regular milk, but adding some buttermilk to the blend gives it a slight tang, which really complements the pumpkin. And, yes, you can use a canned pumpkin purée, but roasting the pumpkin is easy and adds really nice texture and flavor that takes this Southern side dish to the next level. If you like, top the spoon bread with lightly toasted pumpkin seeds just before serving to give it a little extra crunch.