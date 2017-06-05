 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Stop Trying to Make Carrot Lattes Happen
Food Video
Relive Your Childhood With These Unicorn Push-Up Pops
Cooking Basics
How to Pack a Perfect Mason Jar Salad
Get the Dish
A Cookie Dough Ice Cream Sandwich For the Cookie Monster in Your Life

Carrot Lattes

Stop Trying to Make Carrot Lattes Happen

Look, we get it. Drinking the same old latte can get a little boring, so it's fun to change up your coffee order sometimes. But one coffee shop in Australia has taken the idea way too far by making "carrot-cinos," aka steamed milk and espresso served IN A CARROT. The coffee shop responsible for this impossibly hipster idea, Locals Corner in Seaforth, shared a photo of the carrot concoction on June 3, writing, "How about carrot latte 😉."

Before you get too heated, know that the carrot latte is not an official menu item; the baristas are simply having fun. They even experimented with a latte inside of a green apple. "We just like doing different things; we've being doing a few of these, one with an apple, one with an avocado, this week was a carrot and next week we will do something different," the cafe owner told Daily Mail Australia.

Related
Coffee in a Waffle Cone? Why Yes, It's a Thing

But knowing how our society works when it comes to "secret menus" related to coffee (hint, hint, Mermaid Frappuccinos), I would not be surprised if people attempted to order this based on the fact that they know the barista can make it. The putting-lattes-in-produce trend started when avocado lattes became a thing, which also originated in Australia (what's the deal, Australia?!). And in our opinion, it has got to stop. It's an insult to fresh carrots everywhere to cut off their tops and fill them with steaming-hot milk and espresso. They deserve to be dipped in hummus or served in crudités cups for party guests to enjoy. Let's put our carrots in salads and keep our lattes in cups and call it a day, shall we?

Join the conversation
Food HumorFood NewsFood TrendsCarrotsCoffee
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Original Recipes
Meet Your New Favorite Chicken Recipe: 1-Pan Thighs With Carrots and Leeks
by Nicole Perry
How Much Coffee Can You Drink When Pregnant?
Pregnancy
by Hedy Phillips
Easy Recipes
Cooking Basics
by Erin Cullum
Spicy Sesame Carrot Salad
Fast and Easy
Don't Bring This Ribboned Carrot Salad to a Potluck If You Hate Compliments
by Nicole Perry
Cinnamon Butter Baked Carrot Recipe
Holiday Food
A Simple Veggie Dish That Will Steal the Show This Thanksgiving
by Becky Tarala
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds