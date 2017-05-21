 Skip Nav
Avocado Lattes Are the Hipster Trend Literally No One Asked For

A post shared by Truman Cafe (@trumancafealbertpark) on

Dear 2017,

You can have your avocado toast, avocado brownies, and even avocado white chocolate bar. But please, please don't make avocado lattes a real thing. Truman Cafe in Melbourne, Australia, has officially invented that hybrid, and we have one thing to say about it: TOO far.

The avocado latte is not a menu item and is clearly being tested out by baristas as a joke. The baristas took a ripe avocado, scooped out half, filled it with espresso, and poured steamed milk on top, finishing it with perfect latte art, of course. "Combing two of Melbourne's obsessions — lattes and avo 😂," the caption for one of the Instagram videos reads. But once enough people get wind of the idea, we wouldn't be surprised if there became a demand for avocado lattes, almost like a "secret menu" order. After all, there's an avocado-only cafe in New York, and it ran out of avocados within just three hours because people loved it that much.

A post shared by FOOD & TRAVEL DESTINATIONS 😋💦 (@lickyourphone) on

Naturally, these avocado latte videos are getting a lot of reactions out of people — both good and bad — and the 400-plus comments indicate that people actually would want to try this. Here's a sampling of people's comments.

  • "Gross but I'm kinda into it"
  • "Um can we please try this?"
  • "Post-pilates activewear coffee"
  • "Oh wow this is perfection"
  • "This is the most millennial thing I've ever seen"

We personally hope this is a short-lived joke (how could you even drink this?!), but these days, anything is possible in the world of hipster food.

