5 Surprising Secrets From Your Favorite Restaurants, Revealed by Employees

We've done a little digging to figure out the answers to some of the most pressing questions about your favorite chain restaurants. Whether the information came straight from restaurant spokespeople who spoke to POPSUGAR or from Reddit AMA ("Ask Me Anything") online threads from employees who shared their insider knowledge, these fun facts will enlighten you about all things Pizza Hut, Olive Garden, and more. For example, have you ever wondered about Olive Garden's so-called culinary institute in Italy or the freshness of the wings from Buffalo Wild Wings? Read on for five burning restaurant-related questions and their answers.

Is there really an Olive Garden cooking institute in Italy?
What's the best deal at Pizza Hut?
Does Red Lobster cook live lobsters?
How fresh are the wings from Buffalo Wild Wings?
Did California Pizza Kitchen really invent barbecue chicken pizza?
Company Secrets RevealedFood NewsFun Facts
by Hedy Phillips
