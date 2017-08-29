 Skip Nav
Food Video
You'll Fall in Love With This Pumpkin Pie Fidget Spinner
Food Video
The Truth Behind Costco’s $5 Rotisserie Chicken
Kitchen
I Finally Found the Best Frying Pan — and It Doesn't Stick

Cheap and Easy Gwyneth Paltrow Salad Recipe

Hack This Gwyneth Paltrow Meal in Minutes With Trader Joe's Staples

If hearing about the bourgeois undertones of Gwyneth Paltrow's It's All Good cookbook discouraged you from buying it, I get it. The thought of spending a fortune on obscure ingredients that can only be found at Whole Foods makes me crazy too. But after slowly and selectively cooking my way through this book, I've unearthed some budget-friendly gems that can be hacked with Trader Joe's ingredients. One of my favorites is this ridiculously easy and satisfying Spanish chopped salad, a recipe that's become a weeknight lifesaver.

Bonus Tip: If that particular weeknight also calls for wine, wash it down with a glass or two of Mulderbosch Cabernet Sauvignon Rosé 2012 ($8), also sold at Trader Joe's.

The Swaps:

  • Instead of dusting the chickpeas with sweet pimentón, I use Trader Joe's cayenne pepper and paprika for color and flavor.
  • Instead of a large head of butter/Bibb/Boston lettuce, I use a bag of whatever Trader Joe's salad greens I have on hand.
  • Instead of a jar of roasted piquillo peppers, I use a jar of Trader Joe's fire roasted bell peppers.
  • Instead of membrillo (quince) paste or good-quality raw honey, I use Trader Joe's honey.
  • Instead of sherry vinegar, which you can find at most supermarkets, you can use Trader Joe's red wine vinegar.
  • Instead of using olive oil from a jar of anchovies, I use the olive oil from the can of olive-oil-packed tuna I'm already using.

Related
Gwyneth Paltrow's Carbonara Will Become Your Favorite Weeknight Meal
Renew Your Love of Chicken With Gwyneth Paltrow's Recipe
If You're Busy AF (but Want to Eat Well), Get Gwyneth Paltrow's Newest Cookbook
Spanish Chopped Salad

Spanish Chopped Salad

Cheap and Easy Gwyneth Paltrow Salad Recipe

Ingredients

  1. Salad dressing:
  2. 2 tablespoons honey
  3. 1/4 cup red wine vinegar
  4. 2 tablespoons olive oil saved from tuna
  5. 1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil
  6. Course sea salt, to taste
  7. Freshly ground black pepper, to taste
  1. Chickpeas:
  2. 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
  3. 1 can chickpeas, rinsed and drained
  4. 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
  5. 1 teaspoon paprika
  6. Coarse sea salt, to taste
  1. Salad:
  2. 1 bag mixed greens
  3. 3 scallions, white and light green parts only, finely sliced
  4. 4 jarred roasted bell peppers, thinly sliced
  5. 1/2 cup cheese and garlic croutons
  6. 1 can olive-oil-packed tuna, oil drained off and saved for salad dressing
  7. 2 tablespoons roughly chopped parsley

Directions

  1. To make salad dressing: Combine honey, vinegar, tuna oil, and olive oil in a small mixing bowl and whisk until the honey blends with the other ingredients. Add salt and pepper, to taste.
  2. To make chickpeas: Heat olive oil in a pan over medium-high heat. Place drained chickpeas in the pan and sprinkle them with cayenne pepper, paprika, and salt, stirring occasionally for 5 minutes, or until well-coated and toasted.
  3. To assemble salad: Pour bag of salad into a large mixing bowl and drizzle with enough salad dressing to lightly coat the leaves. Add warm chickpeas, scallions, roasted peppers, and croutons. Using your hands, break the tuna into large flakes over the salad. Drizzle more salad dressing over toppings and sprinkle the entire salad with parsley before digging in.

Information

Category
Main Dishes
Yield
4 servings
Cook Time
15 minutes
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Angela Elias
Join the conversation
Food HacksFast And EasyTrader Joe'sSaladsDinnerRecipesGwyneth Paltrow
Join The Conversation
Healthy Eating Tips
I Added These 4 Things to My Salad and Now I'm Not Hungry Till Dinner
by Jenny Sugar
Trader Joe's Products For 50th Anniversary of Fearless Flyer
Trader Joe's
50+ Best Trader Joe's Products, According to Customers and Employees
by Anna Monette Roberts
Puerto Rican Recipes
Dinner
Master Puerto Rican Food With These Mouthwatering Classic Recipes
by Alessandra Foresto
Best Knockoff Products From Trader Joe's
Trader Joe's
4 Trader Joe's Knockoff Products You Need to Try and 2 You Should Skip
by Erin Cullum
Charlotte of Monaco Style
The Royals
44 Style Secrets From Karl Lagerfeld's Royal Muse, Charlotte Casiraghi
by Sarah Wasilak
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds