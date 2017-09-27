Oh Fudge! Flake Salt and Tahini Dress Up This Beloved Candy Recipe

Notes

At the end of a meal, Boston pastry chef John daSilva loves to pass around tiny squares of this luscious fudge, enriched with the earthy flavor of sesame paste.

"I never met a fudge I liked until this one. Tahini and a sprinkle of salt on top save it from getting cloying, which is the tragic downfall of most fudges. The creamy, nutty squares are best cold. I keep mine in the freezer so they don't get too melty." — Susan Choung, books editor