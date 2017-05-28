 Skip Nav
Cold Brew Soft Serve Is the Most Refreshing Thing You'll Eat All Summer

Drinking cold brew and eating ice cream are two sure-fire ways to cool down during Summer, but what if you could have the best of both worlds in one dessert? There's a new cold brew soft serve that has accomplished just that, and it can only be found at Dominique Ansel Kitchen in New York City (there's a soft serve window next to the bakery). As the mastermind behind some of the trendiest and most Instagrammable sweets like the Cronut, Frozen S'more, and Blossoming Hot Chocolate, it comes as no surprise that the French pastry chef's cold brew soft serve goes above and beyond what you'd expect. Dominique's coffee-flavored ice cream comes with crispy anise biscotti and a dollop of milk foam dusted with cocoa powder, and it's served in a homemade waffle cone. Are you salivating yet?

People are describing the limited-edition cold brew soft serve as "cool creaminess with a caffeine kick" and "a total winner."

Back in 2015, Dominique Ansel released burrata soft serve with balsamic caramel, and it's making a comeback this year. The cold brew flavor is the first of several limited-edition flavors Dominique Ansel will release this Summer, so if you're in NYC, get it while you can!

