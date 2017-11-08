 Skip Nav
Organization
7 Things People With Clean Kitchens Do Every Day
Original Recipes
Grab a Forkful of Happiness by Making This Garlicky Spaghetti Immediately
Recipes
A Little Love Goes a Long Way: Basic French Macarons

Easy Brussels Sprouts With Bacon Recipe

The 1 Surprising Ingredient to Roasting Perfect Brussels Sprouts

Roast the brussels sprouts in bacon, which acts as the fat, while brown sugar gives everything a sweet finish. Once the sprouts are about halfway done cooking, sprinkle in the sweet shallots, and cook until soft. After everything is nicely roasted, the sprouts, bacon, and shallots are tossed with a handful of sweet dried figs, seasoned with salt and pepper, and ready to be served!

Related
5-Ingredient Chicken Picatta Is Ready in 20 Minutes or Less
Bring Some Romance to Weeknights With Spaghetti Carbonara For 2
This Spicy Thai-Style Ramen Recipe Will Warm You Right Up
Bacon and Brown Sugar Roasted Brussels Sprouts With Shallots and Dried Figs

Bacon and Brown Sugar Roasted Brussels Sprouts With Shallots and Dried Figs

Easy Brussels Sprouts With Bacon Recipe

Ingredients

  1. 1 1/2 pounds brussels sprouts, cleaned and halved
  2. 4 slices bacon, chopped
  3. 1 teaspoon olive oil, if necessary
  4. 1/2 teaspoon salt
  5. 1 tablespoon brown sugar
  6. 1 large shallot, thinly sliced
  7. 1/2 cup chopped dried figs
  8. Salt and pepper, to taste

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 400°F.
  2. Spread brussels sprouts on a large, rimmed baking sheet. Sprinkle with bacon. Roast for 10 minutes until bacon fat starts to render. Pull the pan out and toss brussels sprouts in bacon fat. Sprinkle with salt. If not enough fat has rendered, add 1 teaspoon olive oil.
  3. Roast another 10 minutes. Pull pan out and add brown sugar and shallots. Roast another 10 minutes or until shallots are softened and sprouts are crisp on the outside. Pull pan out and toss with dried figs. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Information

Category
Side Dishes, Greens
Yield
4 servings
Cook Time
35 minutes
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Nicole Shoemaker
Join the conversation
Thanksgiving Chef RecipesHoliday FoodPS Influencer FoodHoliday LivingFall FoodOriginal RecipesBrussels SproutsSide DishesRecipesBacon
Original Recipes
Taste Nostalgia Itself With This Freezable, Texas-Inspired King Ranch Chicken Casserole
by Anna Monette Roberts
Taco Bell's Crunchwrap Supreme Recipe
Get the Dish
Get the Dish: Taco Bell's Crunchwrap Supreme
by Brandi Milloy
Holiday-Scented Beauty Products
Holiday Beauty
25 Holiday-Scented Beauty Products That Will Make You Hungry Just Reading This
by Kristin Granero
Handmade Gifts 2017
Gift Guide
17 Handmade Gifts That You Can Feel Good About Giving This Year — All Under $48
by Krista Jones
DIY Stocking Stuffers
Holiday Living
88 Awesome DIY Stocking Stuffers
by Tara Block
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds