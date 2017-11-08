The 1 Surprising Ingredient to Roasting Perfect Brussels Sprouts

Roast the brussels sprouts in bacon, which acts as the fat, while brown sugar gives everything a sweet finish. Once the sprouts are about halfway done cooking, sprinkle in the sweet shallots, and cook until soft. After everything is nicely roasted, the sprouts, bacon, and shallots are tossed with a handful of sweet dried figs, seasoned with salt and pepper, and ready to be served!

Bacon and Brown Sugar Roasted Brussels Sprouts With Shallots and Dried Figs From Nicole Shoemaker, POPSUGAR Food Ingredients 1 1/2 pounds brussels sprouts, cleaned and halved 4 slices bacon, chopped 1 teaspoon olive oil, if necessary 1/2 teaspoon salt 1 tablespoon brown sugar 1 large shallot, thinly sliced 1/2 cup chopped dried figs Salt and pepper, to taste Directions Preheat oven to 400°F. Spread brussels sprouts on a large, rimmed baking sheet. Sprinkle with bacon. Roast for 10 minutes until bacon fat starts to render. Pull the pan out and toss brussels sprouts in bacon fat. Sprinkle with salt. If not enough fat has rendered, add 1 teaspoon olive oil. Roast another 10 minutes. Pull pan out and add brown sugar and shallots. Roast another 10 minutes or until shallots are softened and sprouts are crisp on the outside. Pull pan out and toss with dried figs. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Information Category Side Dishes, Greens Yield 4 servings Cook Time 35 minutes