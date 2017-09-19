The Completely Addictive — and Easy! — Way to Prepare Brussels Sprouts

If you would have told me 10 years ago that one of my favorite foods would one day be brussels sprouts, I would have laughed at you. But now that I've figured out the most delicious way to prepare them, I eat them all the time. This recipe takes less than 15 minutes to throw together and is unbelievably easy to do. And you really can't go wrong with the maple bacon flavor combination. While cooking, the maple syrup caramelizes the sprouts and the bacon ever so slightly and creates a salty, sweet combination that I can't get enough of. Trust me when I say you'll be making this recipe over and over again.



Brussels Sprouts With Bacon From Hedy Phillips, POPSUGAR Food Notes I like to slice the bacon into small pieces before cooking rather than trying to cut it afterward when it's hot. Ingredients 2 pounds brussels sprouts, washed 1/4 cup olive oil 1/2 cup maple syrup 6-8 slices bacon, chopped Salt and pepper to taste Directions Preheat oven to 350°F. Halve the brussels sprouts and put them all in a gallon-size Ziploc bag. Set aside. Cook bacon in a skillet over medium heat, until halfway crispy (it will finish cooking in the oven). Set aside on a paper-towel-lined plate. Pour the olive oil and maple syrup into the bag with the brussels sprouts and shake all together to coat. Pour brussels sprouts onto foil-lined baking sheet and add salt and pepper to taste. Spread the cooked bacon over the top. Bake for 45 minutes or until cooked through, tossing the sprouts around on the pan a few times throughout. Information Category Side Dishes, Greens Yield 6-8 servings Cook Time 1 hour