 Skip Nav
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen's Chicken Pot Pie Soup Belongs in the Soup Hall of Fame
OREO
You Will Never Look at Oreos the Same Way Again After Reading These Facts
Food Video
Break Off a Piece of This Giant Cake-Filled Kit Kat Bar!

Easy Brussels Sprouts Recipe

The Completely Addictive — and Easy! — Way to Prepare Brussels Sprouts

If you would have told me 10 years ago that one of my favorite foods would one day be brussels sprouts, I would have laughed at you. But now that I've figured out the most delicious way to prepare them, I eat them all the time. This recipe takes less than 15 minutes to throw together and is unbelievably easy to do. And you really can't go wrong with the maple bacon flavor combination. While cooking, the maple syrup caramelizes the sprouts and the bacon ever so slightly and creates a salty, sweet combination that I can't get enough of. Trust me when I say you'll be making this recipe over and over again.

Related
Hands Down the Best Way to Roast Potatoes
Brussels Sprouts With Bacon

Brussels Sprouts With Bacon

Notes

I like to slice the bacon into small pieces before cooking rather than trying to cut it afterward when it's hot.

Easy Brussels Sprouts Recipe

Ingredients

  1. 2 pounds brussels sprouts, washed
  2. 1/4 cup olive oil
  3. 1/2 cup maple syrup
  4. 6-8 slices bacon, chopped
  5. Salt and pepper to taste

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 350°F.
  2. Halve the brussels sprouts and put them all in a gallon-size Ziploc bag. Set aside.
  3. Cook bacon in a skillet over medium heat, until halfway crispy (it will finish cooking in the oven). Set aside on a paper-towel-lined plate.
  4. Pour the olive oil and maple syrup into the bag with the brussels sprouts and shake all together to coat.
  5. Pour brussels sprouts onto foil-lined baking sheet and add salt and pepper to taste. Spread the cooked bacon over the top.
  6. Bake for 45 minutes or until cooked through, tossing the sprouts around on the pan a few times throughout.

Information

Category
Side Dishes, Greens
Yield
6-8 servings
Cook Time
1 hour
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Hedy Phillips
Join the conversation
Original RecipesFast And EasyBrussels SproutsSide DishesRecipesBaconVegetables
Join The Conversation
Healthy Recipes
This Black Bean Salad With Avocado Dressing Is the Healthy Lunch You've Been Looking For
by Vanessa Mota
Slow-Cooker Chicken Soup With Yuca Recipe
Original Recipes
A Slow-Cooker Chicken Soup That's Way Better Than Your Grandma's — We Went There!
by Vanessa Mota
3-Ingredient Fall Appetizers
Fast and Easy
by Sara Cagle
How to Roast Potatoes Fast
Cooking Basics
The Completely Addictive Method of Roasting Potatoes
by Anna Monette Roberts
Chicken Pot Pie Soup Recipe
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen's Chicken Pot Pie Soup Belongs in the Soup Hall of Fame
by Erin Cullum
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds