 Skip Nav
Holiday Food
Look No Further For the Perfect Cutout Cookie Recipe — This One's Flawless
Appetizers
40+ make-ahead appetizers, the secret weapon of smart hosts
Holiday Living
Mashed Potatoes So Creamy That They Need No Adornment

Easy Slow-Cooker Sweet Potatoes Recipe

Yes You Can (and Should) Slow-Cook Your Sweet Potatoes

POPSUGAR is excited to present the first online look at this slow-cooker sweet potatoes recipe from our video host, Brandi Milloy.

Living at the beach in a tiny bungalow means always looking for ways to save space. That's why especially during the holidays when real estate in the oven is a hot commodity, I love using slow cookers to help with some of my dishes. This recipe is inspired by my favorite way to enjoy baked sweet potatoes. Blue cheese lends a sharp, pungent tang to the naturally sweet potatoes, and the thyme gives a fresh, earthy flavor. Then, you get a nice crunch from the nuts. While you can enjoy this dish as is, I love adding a little cream cheese and milk to transform it into a sweet potato mash. It's delicious! This is one of those dishes you'll find yourself making all year round, plus it's hearty enough to enjoy as an entree.

Related
14 Totally Brilliant Thanksgiving Recipes Made in a Slow Cooker
Set It and Forget It: Slow-Cooker Balsamic-Glazed Brussels Sprouts
You're Going to Want to Slow-Cook This Dessert ASAP
Slow-Cooker Sweet Potatoes

Slow-Cooker Sweet Potatoes

Easy Slow-Cooker Sweet Potatoes Recipe

Ingredients

  1. 4 medium sweet potatoes, washed and peeled
  2. 6 fresh thyme sprigs, divided
  3. 3 tablespoons salted butter
  4. 4 tablespoons blue cheese
  5. Salt and pepper, to taste
  6. 2 tablespoons maple syrup
  7. 1/4 cup candied pecans, chopped
  1. Special tools:
  2. Mandolin
  3. Parchment paper

Directions

  1. Using a mandolin, slice sweet potatoes into 1/4-inch slices and place in slow cooker. Layer with half of the thyme sprigs and top with butter. Cover potatoes with parchment paper to let steam as they cook. Cook on low for 4 hours or until fork tender.
  2. When ready to serve, place sweet potatoes in serving dish and shave blue cheese on top of sweet potatoes while still warm. Sprinkle with remaining fresh thyme leaves. Season with salt and pepper and garnish with maple syrup and candied pecans.

Information

Category
Side Dishes, Potato
Cuisine
North American
Yield
4 servings
Cook Time
4 hours 30 minutes
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Brandi Milloy
Join the conversation
Slow CookerHoliday FoodHoliday LivingFall FoodOriginal RecipesSweet PotatoesPotatoesParty PlanningRecipesThanksgiving
Holiday For Kids
14 Toy Advent Calendars Your Kids Will Obsess Over
by Lauren Levy
Easy Pie Crust Recipe
Holiday Food
Master This Basic, Butter-Rich Pie Crust Recipe
by Nicole Perry
Finger Food Recipes
Holiday Food
25 Finger Foods That Deserve a High Five
by Nicole Perry
Fireball Gummy Bears
Food News
PSA: Fireball Gummy Bears Exist, and You Can Buy Them Online!
by Erin Cullum
Healthy Pumpkin Muffin Recipe
Healthy Recipes
Gluten-Free, Vegan Pumpkin Muffins Are Here to Make Your Life Better
by Dominique Astorino
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds