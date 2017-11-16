Yes You Can (and Should) Slow-Cook Your Sweet Potatoes

POPSUGAR is excited to present the first online look at this slow-cooker sweet potatoes recipe from our video host, Brandi Milloy.

Living at the beach in a tiny bungalow means always looking for ways to save space. That's why especially during the holidays when real estate in the oven is a hot commodity, I love using slow cookers to help with some of my dishes. This recipe is inspired by my favorite way to enjoy baked sweet potatoes. Blue cheese lends a sharp, pungent tang to the naturally sweet potatoes, and the thyme gives a fresh, earthy flavor. Then, you get a nice crunch from the nuts. While you can enjoy this dish as is, I love adding a little cream cheese and milk to transform it into a sweet potato mash. It's delicious! This is one of those dishes you'll find yourself making all year round, plus it's hearty enough to enjoy as an entree.

Slow-Cooker Sweet Potatoes From Brandi Milloy, POPSUGAR Food Ingredients 4 medium sweet potatoes, washed and peeled 6 fresh thyme sprigs, divided 3 tablespoons salted butter 4 tablespoons blue cheese Salt and pepper, to taste 2 tablespoons maple syrup 1/4 cup candied pecans, chopped Special tools: Mandolin Parchment paper Directions Using a mandolin, slice sweet potatoes into 1/4-inch slices and place in slow cooker. Layer with half of the thyme sprigs and top with butter. Cover potatoes with parchment paper to let steam as they cook. Cook on low for 4 hours or until fork tender. When ready to serve, place sweet potatoes in serving dish and shave blue cheese on top of sweet potatoes while still warm. Sprinkle with remaining fresh thyme leaves. Season with salt and pepper and garnish with maple syrup and candied pecans. Information Category Side Dishes, Potato Cuisine North American Yield 4 servings Cook Time 4 hours 30 minutes