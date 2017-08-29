17 Trader Joe's Essentials For Easy Summer Sides

Trader Joe's has the best products all year round, but especially during Summer. The store is stocked with seasonal produce, hidden pantry gems, frozen-food shortcuts, and more items that are perfect for outdoor entertaining and easy Summer side dishes. We're talking chile lime seasoning, Mexican-style frozen corn with cotija cheese, grilled chicken skewers, and more essentials that will save you time and money. Prepare to add every single one of the following Trader Joe's items to your cart when you're in need of summertime cooking inspiration.