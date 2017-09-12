Roasted Butternut Squash Is a Basic You'll Make All Season Long

Butternut squash is incredibly versatile; it lends an autumnal, pumpkin-y flavor to everything from risotto to soup. Unlike the seasonal produce of Summer, many cold-weather vegetables cannot be enjoyed raw. However, once you know the simple steps to roasting butternut squash, you can put it to use in just about anything.



The roasted chunks can be tossed with arugula and white beans, or you can blitz the squash in a food processor and use the puree to make lasagna. Not only are there unlimited ways to cook with roasted squash, but there are also plenty of ways to season it. Fresh sage, thyme, or rosemary add an earthiness to the squash, while honey or maple syrup help catalyze the caramelization of its flesh. To get started, check out our basic recipe for roasted squash.



Roasted Butternut Squash From POPSUGAR Food Notes If using maple syrup, line the baking sheet with parchment paper so that the sugar won't burn and stick to the pan. Ingredients 1 butternut squash, peeled and roughly cubed Extra-virgin olive oil Kosher salt Freshly cracked black pepper 2 teaspoons finely chopped fresh herbs, like thyme, rosemary, or sage (optional) Honey or maple syrup, to taste (optional) Directions Preheat the oven to 400°F. Toss the butternut squash cubes with a generous drizzling of olive oil, a large pinch of salt, pepper, herbs, and maple syrup (if using) on a baking sheet. Spread out in a single even layer, and roast for 30 to 45 minutes, or until the squash is fork-tender and lightly browned. Information Category Vegetables, Side Dishes Yield 2-3 cups