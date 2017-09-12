 Skip Nav
Roasted Butternut Squash Recipe

Roasted Butternut Squash Is a Basic You'll Make All Season Long

Butternut squash is incredibly versatile; it lends an autumnal, pumpkin-y flavor to everything from risotto to soup. Unlike the seasonal produce of Summer, many cold-weather vegetables cannot be enjoyed raw. However, once you know the simple steps to roasting butternut squash, you can put it to use in just about anything.

The roasted chunks can be tossed with arugula and white beans, or you can blitz the squash in a food processor and use the puree to make lasagna. Not only are there unlimited ways to cook with roasted squash, but there are also plenty of ways to season it. Fresh sage, thyme, or rosemary add an earthiness to the squash, while honey or maple syrup help catalyze the caramelization of its flesh. To get started, check out our basic recipe for roasted squash.

Roasted Butternut Squash

If using maple syrup, line the baking sheet with parchment paper so that the sugar won't burn and stick to the pan.

  1. 1 butternut squash, peeled and roughly cubed
  2. Extra-virgin olive oil
  3. Kosher salt
  4. Freshly cracked black pepper
  5. 2 teaspoons finely chopped fresh herbs, like thyme, rosemary, or sage (optional)
  6. Honey or maple syrup, to taste (optional)

  1. Preheat the oven to 400°F.
  2. Toss the butternut squash cubes with a generous drizzling of olive oil, a large pinch of salt, pepper, herbs, and maple syrup (if using) on a baking sheet. Spread out in a single even layer, and roast for 30 to 45 minutes, or until the squash is fork-tender and lightly browned.

Vegetables, Side Dishes
2-3 cups
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Nicole Perry
misslib misslib 4 years
Another trick to roasting squash is instead of oil use some water around the chopped up cubes of squash and they come out really tasty without that oily flavour.
zacatecanita zacatecanita 7 years
I want to try this. Never had Butternut squash, but my nutrition professor always talk very good about it, so I wan to try it.
insanitypepper insanitypepper 7 years
For tough skins like this, I cut the vegetable into manageable chunks first and then slice off the skin with a knife.
Modus-Vivendi Modus-Vivendi 7 years
If you cut up a sweet potato into similar sized chunks and mix them together it is soooo good. I put sweet potatoes and squash in the microwave before cutting or peeling to soften them up, like suzy said. I don't peel the sweet potato, though. I like the skin on.
suziryder suziryder 7 years
Someone posted on here a while ago about microwaving the squash a little bit before trying to peel it, which apparently makes it easier. I've never done it myself, because I have a good kitchenaid peeler and it's not too difficult for me - you just need to get used to it, I think. I wouldn't recommend pre-peeled squash because it's generally drier and less tasty than a squash you peel yourself. Another suggestion for roasted squash: roast it with diced onion and bacon, and some fresh sage leaves, toss with cooked pasta (a chunky pasta like rigatoni) and parmesan cheese. AMAZING!
Vanonymous Vanonymous 7 years
Thanks, Party. I should have paid closer attention to that little detail about the vegetable peeler! Next time I will definitely be prepared. Great recipe though! Everyone loved it.
partysugar partysugar 7 years
Vanonymous: I know it can be really hard to peel. That's why, when writing this recipe, I said, "With a strong vegetable peeler!"
Vanonymous Vanonymous 7 years
On Saturday, I made the butternut squash and sage lasagna recipe that was posted here a few weeks ago. It was SO good. My only advice would be to buy the butternut squash pre-peeled! I bought it whole and almost lost a limb trying to peel/cut the thing.
