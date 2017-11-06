 Skip Nav
Kid-Friendly Recipes
The Only Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipe You'll Need
Food Hacks
A Hands-Free Hack For Peeling Hard-Boiled Eggs
Cooking Basics
10 Make-Ahead Meal Prep Hacks That Will Make You Feel Really Good Later
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
40 Cozy Fall Dinner Recipes to Make All Season Long

Crisp Fall days are meant for comfort food, and there are so many ways to make that happen with Fall produce. Pumpkin pastas, butternut squash soups, and more hearty Autumn dinners will warm your soul and fill you up on chilly nights. Consider this your ultimate guide to Fall dinner recipes that you'll want to make all season long.

Related
Your Ultimate Fall Produce Guide
Snuggle Up to the 26 Coziest Fall Pasta Recipes
Roasted Butternut Squash Is a Basic You'll Make All Season Long
Butternut Squash Carbonara
Kale, White Bean, and Meatball Soup
Thai Peanut Chicken Pumpkin Curry
Pumpkin-Cheddar Pasties
Butternut Squash Lasagna
Vegan Pumpkin Chili
Butternut Squash Risotto With Fried Sage
Rotini With Butternut-Sage Sauce
Slow-Cooker Pea Soup With Crispy Prosciutto
30-Minute Butternut Squash and Cider Soup
Slow-Cooker Autumn Chicken and Apple Cider Chili
Butternut Squash Carbonara With Broccoli Rabe and Sage
Apple Cider Chicken With Caramelized Apples
Chorizo-Sage Mac and Cheese Baked in a Pumpkin
Butternut Squash Enchiladas
Curry Pumpkin Soup
Mushroom Alfredo Pasta Bake
Butternut Squash and Black Bean Quesadillas
Spicy Thai-Style Butternut Squash and Pumpkin Ramen
Pumpkin, Onion, and Havarti Pizza
3-Cheese Shells With Mushrooms and Radicchio
Creamy Butternut Squash Soup
Stovetop Pumpkin Macaroni and Cheese
Roasted Tomato and Bread Soup
Spiralized Butternut Squash Alfredo With Crispy Prosciutto
Thai Curried Butternut Squash Soup
Black Bean and Pumpkin Mexican Lasagna
Butternut Squash and Gorgonzola Rigatoni Pie With Fried Sage
Creamy Vegan Butternut Squash Linguine With Fried Sage
Slow-Cooker Apple-Stuffed Pork Chops
Sweet Potato Soup
10
more images
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Comfort FoodsDinnerRecipesFall
Original Recipes
Roasted Butternut Squash Is a Basic You'll Make All Season Long
by Nicole Perry
How to Cook Like an Italian
Cooking Basics
The 1 Thing I Learned in Italy That Changed the Way I Cook
by Erin Cullum
Easy Baked Egg Recipe
Fast and Easy
We Have Found the Perfect Egg Recipe!
by Anna Monette Roberts
Puerto Rican Holiday Recipes
Holiday Food
24 Puerto Rican Dishes Perfect For Your Holiday Dinner
by Emilia Benton
High-Protein Vegetarian and Vegan Recipes
Healthy Recipes
20 Protein-Packed Meals That Don't Contain a Single Piece of Meat
by Emilia Benton
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds