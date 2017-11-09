 Skip Nav
Kid-Friendly Recipes
The Only Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipe You'll Need
Recipes
Hands Down the Best Way to Roast Potatoes
Holiday Food
25 Hostess Gifts to Bring on Thanksgiving — They're Really Good!
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
31 Totally Unexpected Thanksgiving Sides

Sure, you've got Thanksgiving recipes that are never to be messed with (mom's pecan pie, for instance). But every now and then, we love the idea of pushing tradition aside for something unexpected. Sides are a great way to do that, because, let's be real, sometimes mashed potatoes could use an upgrade. Ahead, check out 31 out-of-the-box ideas.

— Additional reporting by Nicole Perry

Related
Set It and Forget It: Slow-Cooker Balsamic-Glazed Brussels Sprouts
Oyster Kimchi Stuffing
30-Minute Butternut Squash and Cider Soup
Miso Collard Greens
Bourbon Sweet Potato Casserole With Bacon and Pecans
Parmesan Wasabi Mashed Potatoes
Brussels Sprout Salad With Pomegranate, Walnuts, and Jalapeño
Roasted Kabocha Squash With Crème Fraiche
Stuffing Muffins
Cheesy Squash Casserole
Chipotle Coca-Cola Sweet Potatoes
Caramelized Celery Root Puree With Toasted Hazelnuts
Swiss Chard Salad With Lemon, Parmesan, and Breadcrumbs
Goat Cheese Baked Mashed Potatoes
Twice-Baked Acorn Squash With Maple Butter and Pecans
Herbed Feta Biscuits
Wild Rice Stuffing With Mushrooms
Mashed Potatoes With Caramelized Onions
Baked Sweet Potatoes With Honeyed Yogurt and Pepitas
Jalapeño Cornbread Muffins
Brussels Sprout, Beluga Lentil, and Cranberry Holiday Salad
Slow-Cooker Creamed Corn
Millet, Lentil, and Pomegranate Salad
Pumpkin and Cheddar Scalloped Potatoes
Pretzel Bread and Quinoa Stuffing
Candied Acorn Squash Rings
Warm Kale Salad With Roasted Butternut Squash
Slow-Cooker Balsamic Brussels Sprouts With Pine Nuts
Roasted Sweet Potatoes With Sage and Paprika
Pesto Mashed Potatoes
Roasted Red Kuri Squash With Tart Cherries and Pecans
Curried Pumpkin Soup
1
more images
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Holiday FoodHoliday LivingParty PlanningSide DishesRecipesThanksgivingHoliday
Holiday Food
20 Recipes That Use the Sweet and Smoky Taste of Rum — Try Them This Holiday Season!
by Vivian Nunez
The Best Sauce Recipes
Recipes
10 Secret Sauces That Will Change Your Life
by Anna Monette Roberts
Easy Stuffing Recipe
Holiday Food
This Stuffing Recipe Proves Basic Doesn't Necessarily Mean Boring
by America's-Test-Kitchen
Homemade Quick and Easy Limoncello Recipe
Holiday Food
Homemade Limoncello Is a Bartender's Best Friend
by Nicole Perry
Easy Baked Egg Recipe
Fast and Easy
We Have Found the Perfect Egg Recipe!
by Anna Monette Roberts
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds