Class Up Your Next Happy Hour With This French-Italian Cocktail
These Edible Pick-Up Sticks Let You Play With Your Food
Smoothies That Won't Leave You Hungry Before Lunch
100 Appetizers Perfect For Any Occasion

Although the name may sound intimidating, you don't need to be a bartender to impress your friends. Ezra Star's recipe in How to Drink French Fluently ($12) boasts a short, simple list of ingredients, the star of which is St-Germain, a French bar staple.

Notes

Ezra Star found inspiration in the food encountered along the Italian and French border, where the cuisine does not belong wholly to either culture. Here, Italian artichoke amaro, Cynar, joins forces with St-Germain in a nod to the border zone where elderflower grows freely.

Ingredients

  1. 1 1/4 ounces blended whiskey
  2. 1 ounce St-Germain
  3. 3/4 ounce Cynar
  4. 1 dash Angostura bitters
  1. Garnish: Lemon peel

Directions

  1. Combine all of the ingredients in a mixing glass, add ice, and stir.
  2. Strain into a coupe. Express the lemon peel over the drink and discard.

Information

Category
Drinks, Cocktails
Yield
Serves 1
Latest Food
