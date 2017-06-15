Class Up Your Next Happy Hour With This French-Italian Cocktail

Although the name may sound intimidating, you don't need to be a bartender to impress your friends. Ezra Star's recipe in How to Drink French Fluently ($12) boasts a short, simple list of ingredients, the star of which is St-Germain, a French bar staple.

Fiore di Francia From How to Drink French Fluently: A Guide to Joie de Vivre with St-Germain Cocktails by Drew Lazor Notes Ezra Star found inspiration in the food encountered along the Italian and French border, where the cuisine does not belong wholly to either culture. Here, Italian artichoke amaro, Cynar, joins forces with St-Germain in a nod to the border zone where elderflower grows freely. Ingredients 1 1/4 ounces blended whiskey 1 ounce St-Germain 3/4 ounce Cynar 1 dash Angostura bitters Garnish: Lemon peel Directions Combine all of the ingredients in a mixing glass, add ice, and stir. Strain into a coupe. Express the lemon peel over the drink and discard. Information Category Drinks, Cocktails Yield Serves 1