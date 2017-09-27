Here's the Secret Way to Get Your Pumpkin Spice Latte Fix at Disneyland!

 Skip Nav
Listen up, pumpkin spice-lovers: we've discovered the one place you should definitely visit for the tastiest pumpkin spice latte you've ever had. Ghirardelli Soda Fountain and Chocolate Shop at Disney California Adventure has not one, not two, but three(!) versions of its Pumpkin Pie Latte that will make your heart beat faster than you can say Halloween!

You can order one iced, frozen, or hot in size small ($4.95), medium ($5.50), or large ($5.95). We had a chance to taste test the Pumpkin Pie Latte for ourselves last year and can confirm it's made with a rich pumpkin syrup — filled with cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, and ginger — that made us want seconds! And if that isn't enough, it sometimes comes with a pumpkin-filled square of Ghirardelli chocolate as a garnish. Yep, it's that good.

Luckily for us, the Pumpkin Pie Latte appears to be available on the standard menu at Disney California Adventure's Ghirardelli Chocolate Shop all year round. Read on to see another drool-inducing photo of the frozen latte topped with whipped cream, in case you need an excuse to book a trip to Disneyland ASAP.

