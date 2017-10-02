 Skip Nav
Food Video
This Halloween Candy Graveyard Is Worth Saving Your Leftover Sweets For
Ina Garten
18 Foolproof Ina Garten Recipes
Kid-Friendly Recipes
The Only Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipe You'll Need
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Giada De Laurentiis's 20 Most Popular Pasta Recipes You Need in Your Life

Fact: Giada De Laurentiis is queen of pasta. If you need proof, look no further than her 20 most popular pasta recipes on Food Network, from classic lasagna to lemon spaghetti. If your idea of a good meal involves plenty of carbs and cheese, these are the trusted recipes you'll want to bookmark. As impossible as it seems to narrow down Giada's best recipes, these are hands down the 20 most popular, according to Food Network viewers.

Related
Giada De Laurentiis Reveals the 1 Surprising Ingredient She Adds to Pasta
21 Secrets From Giada De Laurentiis That'll Upgrade Your Cooking Game
9 of Giada De Laurentiis's Most Irresistible Recipes

Lasagna Rolls
Classic Italian Lasagna
Chicken Tetrazzini
Penne With Shrimp and Herbed Cream Sauce
Beef and Cheese Manicotti
Pasta Primavera
Baked Penne With Roasted Vegetables
Creamy Lobster Linguine
Macaroni and Cheese
Fettuccine Alfredo
Italian Baked Chicken and Pastina
Chicken Carbonara
Fried Ravioli
Turkey Bolognese
Spaghetti With Clams
Lemon Spaghetti
Baked Ziti With Meatballs
Spaghetti With Garlic, Olive Oil, and Red Pepper Flakes
Penne With Sun-Dried Tomato Pesto
Cheesy Baked Tortellini
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Chef RecipesCelebrity ChefsFood NetworkGiada De LaurentiisPastaRecipes
Join The Conversation
Giada De Laurentiis
Here's How You Can Get Even Closer to Living Giada De Laurentiis's Lifestyle
by Anna Monette Roberts
Giada de Laurentiis Fall Recipes
Giada De Laurentiis
30 Comforting Recipes From Giada De Laurentiis to Make This Fall
by Leo Danzig
Creamy Avocado Dressing Recipe
Recipes
You'll Want to Pour This Avocado Dressing Over Every Salad You Eat — and You Should!
by Sprinkle of Green
What Happened to Former Food Network Star Runner-Ups?
Food News
Food Network Star Runner-Ups: Where Are They Now?
by Aly Walansky
Chicken Recipe | GFF Magazine
Cooking Basics
The Best Effing Chicken Recipe Ever — Seriously
by GFF Magazine
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds