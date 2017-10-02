Giada De Laurentiis's 20 Most Popular Pasta Recipes You Need in Your Life

Fact: Giada De Laurentiis is queen of pasta. If you need proof, look no further than her 20 most popular pasta recipes on Food Network, from classic lasagna to lemon spaghetti. If your idea of a good meal involves plenty of carbs and cheese, these are the trusted recipes you'll want to bookmark. As impossible as it seems to narrow down Giada's best recipes, these are hands down the 20 most popular, according to Food Network viewers.