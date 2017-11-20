Giada De Laurentiis' Appetizer Will Tide Everyone Over Until the Main Event

POPSUGAR is excited to present the first online look at this butternut squash and goat cheese tartines recipe from Food Network's Italian cooking host Giada De Laurentiis. For more of her delicious recipes, tune in to season two of Giada's Holiday Handbook on Food Network!

Image Source: Quentin Bacon

I love to have something for guests to nibble on while they're waiting for the main event, and these crostini are full of delicious Fall flavors. You can do most everything the day before — just save the assembly for the day of!

Image Source: Ray Kachatorian