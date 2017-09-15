Halloween Candy at the Dollar Tree
22 Bags of Halloween Candy You Never Knew You Could Get at the Dollar Tree
Where can you get the cheapest Halloween candy? Duh! The Dollar Tree. From adorable Halloween-shaped suckers to Skittles to Starbursts, these bags of Halloween candy go for just a $1 each in stores, but you can always buy them by the case online. Let the sugar rush commence.
