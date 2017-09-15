 Skip Nav
22 Bags of Halloween Candy You Never Knew You Could Get at the Dollar Tree

Where can you get the cheapest Halloween candy? Duh! The Dollar Tree. From adorable Halloween-shaped suckers to Skittles to Starbursts, these bags of Halloween candy go for just a $1 each in stores, but you can always buy them by the case online. Let the sugar rush commence.

Fun Size Original Starburst Fruit Chews, 48-Count Bags
Everlasting Gobstoppers Give-Away Packs, 16-Count Bags
Skittles Fun-Size Candies, 6-Count Bags
Charms Mini Pops, 35-Count Bags
Brach's Kiddie Mix Candy Mix, 24-Count Bags
Pixy Stix Candy-Filled Straws, 43-Count Packs
Tootsie Roll Pops, 48-Count Extra-Value Bags
Warheads Pucker Party Packs, 25-Count Bags
Chupa Chups The Best of Flavors, 19-Count Bags
Now and Later Original Long Lasting Chews, 40-Count Packs
Dum-Dums Mini Lollipops, 20-Count Bags
Laffy Taffy Candy, 12-Count Bags
Bloody Bites Watermelon Candy, 8-Count Bags
Assorted Licensed Character Tongue Tattoo Lollipops, 20-Count Bags
Spooky Halloween-Shaped Pops, 20-Count Bags
Screaming Gummy Candy Rings, 16-Count Bags
Halloween Candy Bracelets, 24-Count Bags
Columbina Scary Eyeballs Bubble Gum, 47-Count Bags
Skull and Bones Crunchy Candy, 12-Count Packs
Columbina Bon Bon Boom Tongue Painter Bubble Gum Pops, 13-Count Packs
Spooky Lip Pops Lollipops
Colombina Fun Mix, 24-Count Bags
