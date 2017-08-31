 Skip Nav
These Hawaiian Recipes Will Give Your Kitchen Major Island Vibes

Think of Hawaii, and foods like juicy pineapple, tender pork, and sweet coconut likely come to mind. While a ticket to the Aloha State may not be in the cards today, those tasty ingredients are sitting in your nearest grocery store, ready to be cooked into simple yet scrumptious meals and desserts that will take your mind and tummy back to your last vacation. Make these islander classics, and you're bound to find some weeknight favorites — and learn something new about Hawaiian cuisine — along the way.

Hawaiian Macaroni Salad
Tuna Poke Bowl With Avocado
Healthy Hawaiian Chicken Noodle Bowls
Hawaiian Barbecue Meatballs
Acai Bowl With Berries and Banana
Hula Pie
Loco Moco
Lomi Lomi Salmon
Grilled Hawaiian Chicken
Slow-Cooker Kalua Pork
Hawaiian Barbecue Dogs With Mango, Chili, Lime, and Pineapple Relish
Purple Sweet Potato Haupia Pie
Poke Nachos
Hawaiian Shoyu Chicken
Hawaiian Pineapple Coconut Chicken Kebabs
