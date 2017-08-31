These Hawaiian Recipes Will Give Your Kitchen Major Island Vibes

Think of Hawaii, and foods like juicy pineapple, tender pork, and sweet coconut likely come to mind. While a ticket to the Aloha State may not be in the cards today, those tasty ingredients are sitting in your nearest grocery store, ready to be cooked into simple yet scrumptious meals and desserts that will take your mind and tummy back to your last vacation. Make these islander classics, and you're bound to find some weeknight favorites — and learn something new about Hawaiian cuisine — along the way.



22 Homemade Poke Bowls That Are Way Easier Than Rolling Sushi Related