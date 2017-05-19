Tuna Poke Bowl With Avocado
Get In on the Latest Dining Trend With This Easy Tuna Poke Bowl
If 2015 was the year that acai bowls hit mainstream, spreading from niche juice shops and hippie-vibe cafés to Jamba Juice, poke is the bowl food to watch for in 2016. A traditional Hawaiian seafood preparation — take bite-size pieces of raw fish like ahi tuna, salmon, or octopus, marinade it in soy sauce and in essence you have poke (pronounced POH-keh) — poke was (and continues to be) a major trend in the Los Angeles dining scene last year.
While your neighborhood might not yet have its own build-your-own-poke-bowl spot, it's easy to get in on this delicious trend. Similar to a Japanese chirashi bowl, poke bowls are much simpler to assemble than they may seem. Whisk together a simple soy-sesame marinade, cube up avocado and sushi-grade tuna, gently toss it all together, and serve the poke over room-temperature rice. Add-ins are fun — we're partial to seaweed salad and pickled ginger, for their ease and intensity of flavor — but aren't necessary for enjoyment.
We suggest bookmarking (or pinning) this recipe for the next time you want to impress with a minimum of effort (really, the shopping is the most crucial part here). Or, halve the recipe and treat yourself to a light, but decadent-seeming dinner.
Poke Bowl With Avocado
From Nicole Perry, POPSUGAR Food
Notes
Cut the tuna and avocado into bite-size pieces (roughly 3/4-inch). Many grocery store sushi counters sell seaweed salad; if you can't find it, it's not essential to the dish. Sushi-grade salmon can be substituted for the tuna, if you prefer a milder fish.
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons soy sauce
- 1 teaspoon rice wine vinegar
- 1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil
- 1 teaspoon sesame seeds, plus more for garnish
- 1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes
- 1 pound sushi-grade ahi tuna, cubed
- 2-3 scallions, thinly sliced
- 1 avocado
- For serving:
- Cooked brown rice, at room temperature
- Seaweed salad, optional
- Pickled ginger, optional
Directions
- Whisk together the soy sauce, vinegar, sesame oil and seeds, and red pepper flakes in a medium mixing bowl. Add the cubed tuna and scallions, gently stir together to dress the tuna. Marinade for 5 minutes.
- Meanwhile, pit and cube the avocado (the chunks should be of a similar size to the tuna. Add to the tuna, and gently mix together to distribute the avocado.
- To serve, scoop rice into bowls, top with tuna poke, seaweed salad, and a few pieces of pickled ginger.
Information
- Category
- Main Dishes
- Yield
- Serves 2-3