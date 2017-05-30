3 Limited-Edition Hershey's Candies You Need to Try — and 4 You Should Skip

 Skip Nav
Hershey's released a lineup of new candy called the Flavors of America collection, and let's just say some states will feel more of a sense of pride than others. While each candy certainly sounded promising, we can confirm not all of them are worth the hype after tasting them all for ourselves. That's not to say that you should skip the entire collection when you spot it in stores, though. A few of the limited-edition state-themed candies are definitely worth trying out in favor the the traditional flavors you've had many times. Ahead, see how each of the seven candies really tastes and which ones you'll want to pick up while you have the chance this Summer.

