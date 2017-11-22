 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Allow This Video to Completely Transform the Way You Roast Turkey
Budget Tips
This Instant Iced Coffee Hack Only Takes 2 Minutes
Appetizers
40+ make-ahead appetizers, the secret weapon of smart hosts
Holiday Food
Thanksgiving Recipe Guide: Crafted by Your Favorite Celebrities

How to Butterfly a Turkey

Allow This Video to Completely Transform the Way You Roast Turkey

The most interesting part about this Thanksgiving sandwich video from Youtube user Andrew Rea isn't the fact that he's assembling a Moistmaker, the famous leftovers sandwich from Friends that Ross obsesses over. It's the genius techniques he applies to the turkey he roasts.

First, he does what's called butterflying the turkey by cutting out the spine using poultry shears, or extremely sharp scissors built to cut through the bone. He then stretches the turkey on a large rimmed sheet pan and presses down on the breast of the bird to flatten the whole thing out. He coats the bird "like a light snowfall" with a dry brine (2 tablespoons baking soda to a cup of salt) and allows the turkey to marinate for a full 24 hours in the fridge before patting completely dry with paper towels.

The brined bird goes on top of a few racks placed inside a foil-lined rimmed sheet pan and into the oven. Because the turkey is stretched out, the meat can evenly cook and come to temperature at the same time. Gone are the days of overcooking the breasts to reach the safe temperature of 160°F for the thighs. Andrew calls his turkey recipe the "juiciest, crispiest, fastest-cooking" method, and we're apt to believe him. Take a look at the full video to learn how to make homemade turkey stock, gravy, cranberry sauce, and sausage dressing in about six minutes. Impressive, indeed!

Related
Burning Question: At What Temperature Is a Turkey Cooked?
How to Carve a Turkey, in Pictures
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography/ Nicole Perry
Join the conversation
Food VideoCooking TechniquesCooking TipsThanksgivingTurkey
Food Video
The Truth Behind Costco’s $5 Rotisserie Chicken
by Perri Konecky
How Chefs Cook Thanksgiving Turkey
Food Network
This Is How All Your Favorite Chefs Roast Turkey
by Anna Monette Roberts
Should You Rinse the Turkey?
Holiday Food
The Disgusting Reason You Should Never Rinse Your Turkey
by Anna Monette Roberts
Giant Spaghetti-Stuffed Meatball | Food Video
Food Video
Eat the Trend: Giant Meatball Stuffed With Spaghetti
by Brandi Milloy
Peppermint Hot Chocolate Cookie Cups
Get the Dish
Curl Up on a Cold Day With This Peppermint Hot Chocolate Cookie Cup
by Brandi Milloy sponsored by Crisco®
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds