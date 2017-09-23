This Elaborate Floral Cake Topping Is Made Entirely Out of Candy!

Notes

I'd like to say there's some sort of romantic, inspirational story behind the design of this cake, but there isn't. I saw a lamp. I thought the lamp looked like candy. I turned it into a cake. A candy-covered cake worthy of a sophisticated soiree.

The real story here is how to make $10 worth of drugstore candy look like a million bucks. To take candy from kiddie to chic, think outside the box. More specifically, grab a knife and get cutting. Explore what the insides of different candies look like. Discover what they look like cut in half or thirds or into tiny pieces. Combine these new shapes to mimic floral patterns from wallpaper, fabric, or in my case, a lampshade. Consider this list of candy a general outline. Get creative and use whatever is available near you.

Faux Fabulous: Skip all the knife work and create a simpler floral arrangement using premade gummy flowers and leaves.