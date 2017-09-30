Slow-Cook Your Own Ghee (aka Clarified Butter)

 Skip Nav
Ghee is a variation of clarified butter that originated in India. With a higher shelf life than butter, a higher smoke point, and a distinct, nutty taste and aroma, ghee can up the ante on just about any recipe. However, it may seem daunting to spend the money on ready-made ghee or to clarify your own butter over a stove top. Not with a slow cooker! In this recipe from Slow Cook Modern by Liana Krissoff ($25), simply slow-cook some butter and within a few hours, you will have your very own batch of ghee.

If you want to increase the batch size, use a larger cooker — don't fill the cooker more than halfway with butter, as it sometimes plops and bubbles as it cooks.

  1. 3 pounds of unsalted butter

  1. Cut the butter into chunks and  put them in a 3 1/2-quart   or larger slow cooker. Put the lid on slightly askew or propped above the rim of the insert with chop- sticks and cook on high for 4 to 5 hours; there will be a layer of crunchy-looking foam on the top that will be golden at the edges, and the layer of solids in the bottom of the pot will have turned from white to caramel colored. Try not to jostle the cooker as the butter cooks as that can cause it to sputter and plop.
  2. Let the butter cool a bit and then use a large spoon to skim off the foam (discard it or save it for spreading on bread and sandwiches). Without disturbing the solids at the bottom, ladle the clear, golden ghee into clean, dry containers—glass canning jars are ideal. Discard the solids. Let the ghee cool completely, then put the lids on and store in a cool spot or in the refrigerator for up to several months.

Reprinted from Slow Cook Modern. Copyright © 2017 by Liana Krissoff. Published by Abrams, New York.

Condiments/Sauces, Marinades/Rubs
5 cups
