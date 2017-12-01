The vodka martini never goes out of style. We've partnered with Smirnoff No. 21, the World's #1 vodka, to help you make it your own this holiday season.
The vodka martini is a classic, so take advantage of its versatility with this seasonal spin. Smirnoff No. 21 meets a fresh, homemade ginger syrup, plus tangy citrus, for a warming welcome that party guests will love.
Ginger Martini
Lynne Lavelle
Ingredients
- Homemade Syrup:
- 1 lemon
- 8 ounces chopped ginger with peel
- 1 cup sugar
- 2 cups water
- Cocktail:
- Ice
- 3 ounces Smirnoff No. 21 Vodka
- 1 ounce homemade syrup
- ½ teaspoon freshly squeezed lime juice
- twist of lime to garnish
Directions
Syrup: Remove the lemon rind, skipping as much white pith as possible, with a vegetable peeler. Add to a food processor with the ginger and chop finely. Transfer to a saucepan with the sugar and water and bring to a boil. Simmer for 15 minutes, strain and cool.
Fill a cocktail shaker with ice, add the vodka, ginger syrup, and lime juice, then shake like crazy for 30 seconds. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass, and garnish with the lime twist.
Information
- Category
- Drinks, Cocktails
- Yield
- 1 cocktail