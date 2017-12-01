Ginger Martini

 Skip Nav
How To Make a Ginger Vodka Martini

Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Tom Medvedich

The vodka martini never goes out of style. We've partnered with Smirnoff No. 21, the World's #1 vodka, to help you make it your own this holiday season.

The vodka martini is a classic, so take advantage of its versatility with this seasonal spin. Smirnoff No. 21 meets a fresh, homemade ginger syrup, plus tangy citrus, for a warming welcome that party guests will love.

Ingredients

  1. Homemade Syrup:
  2. 1 lemon
  3. 8 ounces chopped ginger with peel
  4. 1 cup sugar
  5. 2 cups water
  1. Cocktail:
  2. Ice
  3. 3 ounces Smirnoff No. 21 Vodka
  4. 1 ounce homemade syrup
  5. ½ teaspoon freshly squeezed lime juice
  6. twist of lime to garnish

Directions

Syrup: Remove the lemon rind, skipping as much white pith as possible, with a vegetable peeler. Add to a food processor with the ginger and chop finely. Transfer to a saucepan with the sugar and water and bring to a boil. Simmer for 15 minutes, strain and cool.

Fill a cocktail shaker with ice, add the vodka, ginger syrup, and lime juice, then shake like crazy for 30 seconds. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass, and garnish with the lime twist.

Information

Category
Drinks, Cocktails
Yield
1 cocktail
