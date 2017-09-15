 Skip Nav
Food Video
Stop What You're Doing and Make These No-Bake Oreo Shot Glasses
Starbucks
We Hacked Starbucks's Unicorn Frappuccino
Original Recipes
Hack Homemade Pint Slices to Feature Your Favorite Ben & Jerry's Flavor

How to Tell If an Egg Is Bad

Here's How to Tell If Your Eggs Have Gone Bad

You go to scramble your eggs and then realize something: the eggs might be bad. But how can you tell for sure? It turns out that fresh eggs can last beyond their "sell-by" dates, and there's one easy trick to help you decide if they're still good, which is the float test. All you need is a bowl or a glass, water, and the egg(s) in question.

Here's how to put the test into action. Fill your bowl or glass with water, and drop an egg into it. If the egg sinks to the bottom and lays flat on its sides, it's super fresh and good to go. If it sinks but stands upright, it's still fine to use but it's a little older. If it floats, it's bad and you should not use it.

Related
A Hands-Free Hack For Peeling Hard-Boiled Eggs

And that's it! There's no need to obsess over the dates that may or may not be listed on the carton, and once you decide whether or not your eggs are fresh, you'll be ready to tackle poached eggs, scrambled eggs, cheesy egg muffins, or whatever egg recipe you're in the mood for.

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Jae Payne
Join the conversation
Cooking TipsEggs
Join The Conversation
Cooking Tips
I Made Dirt-Cheap Meals For a Week, and Here’s How I Survived
by Anna Monette Roberts
How Chefs Make Scrambled Eggs
Cooking Basics
This Is How All Your Favorite Chefs Make Scrambled Eggs
by Erin Cullum
Carla Hall's Southern Cooking Tips
Aspen Food And Wine
3 Ingenious Cooking Secrets Straight From a Southern Grandmother
by Erin Cullum
How Do You Cook Tempeh?
Healthy Eating Tips
Follow This Simple Trick to Turn Your Tempeh From Boring to Mind-Blowing
by Gina Florio
Sarah Michelle Gellar Foodstirs Interview
Celebrity Interviews
5 Things Every Millennial Should Know How to Bake, According to Sarah Michelle Gellar
by Erin Cullum
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds