 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
McDonald's New Soft Serve Flavor Will Make You Go Bananas — Get It?
Food Video
Enjoy This Refreshing Watermelon Chocolate Bark All Summer Long
Dominique Ansel
Cookie Cups Inspired by Dominique Ansel's Cookie Shots
Whole Foods
I'm a Whole Foods and Amazon Customer — but the Acquisition Upset Me
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 12  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
McDonald's New Soft Serve Flavor Will Make You Go Bananas — Get It?

McDonald's is going bananas over Despicable Me's lovable Minions. To celebrate the upcoming third installment in the franchise — yes, really — McDonald's Singapore has created a limited-edition menu inspired by those little yellow guys. While there are plenty of other exciting additions, we have to address the Banana Cone.

The Banana Cone is a lot like McDonald's usual vanilla soft serve; however, the ice cream is instead banana-flavored and the crispy cone is blue! In case you hadn't pieced it all together yet, the Banana Cone is meant to resemble the funny physique of a Minion. In addition, the banana flavor is a nod to their inexplicable obsession with the fruit.

According to Instagram, the $1 treat has been a big hit. Several people have compared the flavor to banana milk, like Nesquik's nostalgic mix. Unfortunately, no announcements have been made about the dessert's potential availability in the United States. In the meantime, enjoy sunny pictures of the Banana Cone ahead.

Related
McDonald's Soft Serve Looks About a Million Times Tastier in an Oreo Cone

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Despicable Me 3MinionsFood NewsIce CreamFast FoodMcDonald's
Join The Conversation
Kid Shopping
Your Kids Are Going to Go Bananas For These Minions Toys!
by Alessia Santoro
Tulum Style Guide
Fashion Instagrams
Get Your Wardrobe Inspiration From the Magical City of Tulum
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Minions Honest Trailer
Movie Trailers
The Honest Trailer For Minions Says Exactly What You've Been Thinking About the Spinoff
by Maggie Pehanick
McDonald's Chicken Big Mac
Food News
McDonald's Just Announced the Chicken Big Mac Along With Another Secret Menu Item!
by Perri Konecky
McDonald's Pico Guacamole Sandwich
Food News
by Perri Konecky
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds