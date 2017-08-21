 Skip Nav
Meet the Doughnut Milk Luge, the Best Way to Wake Up
A Chocolate Cake Guaranteed to Garner "I Love Yous"
The Craziest Way to Cook Bacon So It's Simultaneously Crispy and Chewy
No, You're Not Hallucinating — Mickey and Minnie Are Swimming in Disney's Coffee

A trip to Disney can be exhausting, so the theme park company continues to give its visitors creative ways to caffeinate. At Disney Springs in Orlando, one coffee shop has begun customizing its beverages with coffee art featuring Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

The Tea Traders Café by Joffrey's gives customers the opportunity to see the classic characters printed on anything they order, from hot coffee to frozen cappuccinos and even matcha tea lattes. Though it just recently became available — just a few days ago, to be specific — news about the cool feature has spread quickly thanks to Instagram. Marvel at the mesmerizing coffee art ahead.

Starbucks Can't Keep This Dreamy Disneyland Mug in Stock

