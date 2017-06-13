 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Exactly What to Order at Starbucks If You Want the Most Caffeine
Food News
How to Hack an Ice Cream Cozy Cone at Disneyland's California Adventure
Summer
15 Pitcher-Perfect Cocktails For Breezy Bartending Duty
Original Recipes
This 20-Minute Pasta Will Become Your Favorite Weeknight Dinner

Most Caffeinated Drink at Starbucks

If your main priority when you order a Starbucks drink is the amount of caffeine, you'll want to take note of this. The drink with the most caffeine at Starbucks is . . . a venti Blonde Roast. The 20-ounce coffee has a whopping 475 milligrams of caffeine, which is way more than enough to give you a morning-appropriate buzz. In fact, a drink with less caffeine — the Nitro Cold Brew, which is sold in select locations — cannot be sold in a venti cup because its caffeine level would exceed the daily recommended amount of about 400 milligrams. A large Blonde has nearly 500! On second thought, I think the grande will suffice.

You might be surprised that the Blonde Roast beat out Pike Place and Starbucks's dark roasts (which have about 410 and 340 milligrams of caffeine, respectively), but remember that lighter roasts actually have higher caffeine content, even though they may taste less strong. A tall Blonde Roast even has a higher caffeine content (270 milligrams) than a double espresso (150 milligrams).

Related
8 Things You Never Knew About Starbucks, Straight From a Former Employee

After seeing a full breakdown of the caffeine in every Starbucks drink, you may want to rethink your Frappuccino or vanilla latte order and opt for the stronger stuff instead — at least, on those mornings when you desperately need an extra boost.

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Mark Popovich
Join the conversation
Food NewsCoffeeCaffeineStarbucks
Join The Conversation
Dinner
by Erin Cullum
Taco Bell Free Doritos Locos Taco NBA Finals 2017
Food News
You Can Thank the Golden State Warriors For Free Taco Bell!
by Kelsey Garcia
Trader Joes Recalls Matcha Green Tea Ice Cream
Trader Joe's
by Terry Carter
Best Bridesmaid Gifts
Shopping
Say Thanks to Your Bridesmaids With These 25 Thoughtful Gifts
by Krista Jones
Disneyland's Cozy Cone Ice Cream Hack
Food News
by Nicole Iizuka
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds