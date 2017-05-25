 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Here's What the World of Avatar's Night Blossom Drink Really Tastes Like
Cooking Basics
This Is How All Your Favorite Chefs Make Grilled Cheese
Giada De Laurentiis
This Is How All Your Favorite Chefs Make Pork Chops
Food Video
Curb Your Cereal Cravings With This Fruity Pebbles No-Bake Cheesecake

Pandora World of Avatar Night Blossom Drink Review

Here's What the World of Avatar's Night Blossom Drink Really Tastes Like

If there's one thing that's emerged as the unexpected breakout star of Disney's Pandora — The World of Avatar, it's the Night Blossom drink. In the glittery aftermath of the ubiquitous unicorn craze, the colorful beverage proves you don't have to be named after a mythical creature to be just as appealing. Instead, you just have to be named after a mythical plant.

Night Blossom can be found at Pandora's Pongu Pongu stand. Among the selection of beer and sweet cocktails, Night Blossom actually stands out as the non-alcoholic option. The blended drink swirls together limeade, apple, and desert pear flavors. To give it another eye-catching element, it's topped off with a layer of passion fruit boba balls.

Related
There Are Boba Balls in Everything — and Other Food Revelations From Disney's Pandora

For the first few sips, Night Blossom is refreshingly icy. When swirled together, the three flavor layers create a sugary sweet and slightly sour taste that is comparable to candy like Jolly Ranchers or Airheads. Without a doubt, the best component is the boba topping. The tiny bulbs energetically burst when you bite into them, revealing a delicious passion fruit flavor.

ADVERTISEMENT

You might want to drink Night Blossom quickly. As the sizzling Florida sun continues to beam down on the drink, it eventually becomes a bit of a goopy mess. The vibrant colors gradually become muted and any remaining boba balls start to congeal into one big glob, at which point you've probably had enough of the sugary stuff. As the saying goes — much like your day at the park — all good things must come to an end.

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Kelsey Garcia
Join the conversation
Pandora: The World Of AvatarFood ReviewsWalt Disney WorldFood NewsDisneyAvatarTravel
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Tattoos
These 30 Disney Princess Tattoos Are the Fairest of Them All
by Hilary White
Disney Dresses at Cannes 2017
Cannes Film Festival
by Sarah Wasilak
Best Oreo Flavors of 2017
Food Reviews
by Erin Cullum
Blowout
by Krista Jones
Alton Brown Meatball Recipe
Food News
Alton Brown's Hack Will Forever Change the Way You Make Meatballs
by Erin Cullum
Krispy Kreme Jelly Belly Flavors
Food News
by Brinton Parker
Abandoned Disney Park Photos
Disney
by Hilary White
Episode Guide For Cook Like a Pro
Ina Garten
8 Things We Can't Wait to Learn From Ina Garten in Her New Series
by Anna Monette Roberts
Best Affordable Airbnbs Around the World
Travel
by Nicole Yi
Evan Peters and Jay Bahadur Interview About Dabka 2017
Evan Peters
Why Evan Peters Considers This a Turning Point in His Career
by Kelsie Gibson
Nathan's All Beef Skinless Franks Recall May 2017
Food News
by Terry Carter
Pirates of the Caribbean Dead Men Tell No Tales Parent Guide
Disney
by Alessia Santoro
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds