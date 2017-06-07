In an Unexpected Move, Patti LaBelle Changes Her Sweet Potato Pie Recipe

Notes

[S]weet potato pie is in my blood. Any and every sweet potato pie I make is compared to the OG: Chubby’s version, which was also the inspiration behind my dear friend Norma’s recipe. (It’s in my first cookbook, LaBelle Cuisine. If you don’t have the book, last time I checked the recipe was also online.) Why I can’t leave a good thing alone, I don’t know. This is my current rendition, which starts with Chubby’s pie and throws in some new tricks, too. If you have been boiling sweet potatoes for your pie, try the microwave method here. It is a lot quicker.

Patti's Pointers:

*If you forgot to chill the shortening beforehand, do not panic. Just put the shortening, cut up into tablespoon-sized chunks, on a plate or piece of aluminum foil, and stick it in the freezer. It will be properly chilled in about 15 minutes. (I know some pie-making fanatics who keep their shortening in the refrigerator so it’s always cold and ready for making pie dough, but I’m not sure that’s a good idea. Sometimes, the shortening will absorb moisture from the refrigerator’s humidity, and it’s hard to gauge how much water to add to the dough.)

**Why evaporated milk? Even if a farmhouse didn’t have a refrigerator, country folks usually had canned evaporated milk in the kitchen cupboard. This ingredient is rich and sweet because the excess water has been removed (evapo- rated) before canning.