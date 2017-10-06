 Skip Nav
Recipes
23 Chicken Recipes Made in a Slow Cooker
Dinner
22 Cozy Slow-Cooker Casseroles That Make Life Easy
Fast and Easy
20 Reasons Avocado Toast Is the Sexiest Snack on the Planet

Pesticide Contamination in Worldwide Bee Population

New Honey Research Suggests a Grim Outcome For Bees Worldwide

Just when we thought things were finally looking up for the bee population, researchers have delivered some disheartening — and frightening — news. Swiss researchers recently published a study indicating that a large majority of the world's bee population is affected by a common (yet controversial) pesticide, which has contributed to the alarming decline in honeybee populations.

After collecting honey from all around the world, researchers from University of Neuchatel discovered that 75 percent of samples were contaminated with traces of neonicotinoid (neonic) insecticides — even from areas of the world with bans on the pesticide.

"Results varied by region," reports the Associated Press's science division of the startling findings. "In North America, 86 percent of samples had the pesticide; Asia, 80 percent; Europe, where there's a partial ban, 79 percent; Africa 73 percent; the Australian region, 71 percent and South America, 57 percent."

ADVERTISEMENT

"The study found that nearly half of the honey samples exceeded a level of the pesticide that some previous research said weakens bees," asserted the report, adding: "But the pesticide makers say otherwise." And indeed, spokespeople from multiple pesticide manufacturers refuted the study's claim that these levels would affect bee populations, and researchers from other institutions questioned the study's sweeping claims about neonics.

But considering that declining bee populations have already led to "honey laundering" — the sale of tainted honey — in the culinary world, the implication of these study findings should give anybody with a sweet tooth pause.

Image Source: Stocksnap / Sonja Langford
Join the conversation
BeesFood NewsHoney
Food News
The Scary Truth Behind the Honey Sold in Grocery Stores
by Lizzy Eisenberg
Where to Buy Whole Foods Boozy Milkshakes
Food News
Hold the Phone: Whole Foods Is Just Casually Serving Boozy Milkshakes?!
by Victoria Messina
Whole Foods Buffalo Rotisserie Chicken
Food News
by Erin Cullum
Surprise-Inside French Toast
Food Video
Surprise-Inside French Toast Will Transform Your Brunch Routine
by Brandi Milloy
Is Honey Vegan?
Vegan
Is Honey Vegan? We Know You Were Wondering, So We Investigated
by Gina Florio
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds