This Pink, Prosecco-Flavored Cheese Sounds F*cking Delicious — Just Hear Us Out

There are three things millennials can't live without: cheese, alcohol, and Instagram-approved foods. So, when The Great British Cheese Company did the impossible and created the most quintessential millennial food trend, we could hear the screams from across the pond. Ladies and gentlemen, meet pink, Prosecco-flavored cheese. It may look like a grown-up Babybel cheese wheel, but we promise this classy combination is on a whole new level.

The Wensleydale cheese features a bright-pink exterior with a creamy light-pink hue inside. Oh man, and does that inside sound delicious. One of the cheesy geniuses at The Great British Cheese Company told Pretty52 the idea behind this masterpiece was to create a holiday cheese that was both savory and sweet, explaining, "Crumbly but milky Wensleydale, sweetness from raspberries, and the acidity from Prosecco produces a creamy but sweet raspberry-flavored cheese, with the Prosecco acidity cutting through your palette as you taste the cheese." Say no more.

For about $6, this Instagram-approved cheese can be yours. Though the cheese is out of stock at press time, we have a feeling the company will be restocking for the holidays. As for me, I'll be purchasing an extra pack of Lactaid before I smother this pink beauty on every club cracker within reach.