Pumpkin Juice Is a Wizard's OJ

I've juiced just about every fruit and veggie under the sun . . . save for pumpkins. But after years of reading Harry Potter, I had to know what true, freshly squeezed pumpkins taste like. It's a known fact that muggles drink OJ, but wizards grow up on pumpkin juice, a bright orange beverage made of pumpkins. However, PJ isn't exclusive to mornings. It's a staple for lunch, supper, and parties.

According to the books, London Pumpkins & Sons have manufactured the juice since 1837, and at Universal Orlando, you can purchase a four-pack of pumpkin juice for $28, but the list of ingredients feels a little inauthentic to me: apple juice concentrate, pumpkin puree, apricot puree, sugar, and artificial flavors. In my Harry Potter dreams, that just won't do. Plus, everyone knows nothing beats the real, freshly squeezed thing.

Pumpkin is a starchy gourd, so even after it has been juiced, it needs a little acid and sweetness to balance it out, hence the addition of apple, lemon, and ginger. So go ahead and juice up some PJ to start the morning off in a magical way. Don't be surprised if you feel a little more powerful after consumption.

Pumpkin Juice Recipe Inspired by Harry Potter Ingredients 1/2 pumpkin, seeds and stem removed, cut to fit juicer 1 red apple, core and stem removed, cut to fit juicer 1 Meyer lemon, cut to fit juicer 1-inch piece ginger, skin removed Directions In a fruit and vegetable juicer, juice all ingredients. Discard solids. Strain juice through a fine-mesh sieve before serving in glasses. Add a few ice cubes to the glasses if you prefer a colder beverage. Serve immediately, or store in an airtight container and refrigerate for one day or up to three days, if using a masticating juicer. Information Category Drinks, Mocktails Yield 2 servings Cook Time 10 minutes