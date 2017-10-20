The Quickest Way to Make Skittles Vodka
How to Make Skittles-Infused Vodka Shots
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Nicole Perry
For any party, serve up these incredible rainbow shots, made from infusing Skittles candies into vodka. They are so sweet and colorful that it almost makes the shot-taking process easy . . . almost! Don't forget to offer a bowl full of the candies as a "chaser."
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Anna Monette Roberts
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Nicole Perry
Skittles Vodka
From POPSUGAR Food
Notes
This recipe can be scaled up or down, depending on how many shots you are looking to do. The ratio is simply 1 part Skittles to 2 parts vodka.
Ingredients
- Vodka
- Skittles, colors divided
Directions
- In clean, airtight glass jars (we used mason jars), fill each halfway with Skittles. Top with vodka, then seal. Allow to infuse overnight. Alternatively, speed up the process by running the jars through a dishwasher on a standard cycle with no soap (but be sure the containers you are using are airtight).
- After the Skittles have (mostly) dissolved, strain each of the colors separately through cheesecloth or a coffee filter to strain out any remaining particles, starting with yellow, then orange, then red. Use separate filters for green and purple so the colors don't bleed. Wash the bottles thoroughly, then return each strained Skittles vodka to the bottles. Cool in the fridge or freezer.
- To serve, simply pour into shot glasses and go for it!
Information
- Category
- Drinks, Cocktails