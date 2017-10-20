How to Make Skittles-Infused Vodka Shots

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Nicole Perry

For any party, serve up these incredible rainbow shots, made from infusing Skittles candies into vodka. They are so sweet and colorful that it almost makes the shot-taking process easy . . . almost! Don't forget to offer a bowl full of the candies as a "chaser."

