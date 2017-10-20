 Skip Nav
Gordon Ramsay
Gordon Ramsay's Transformative Way to Scramble Eggs
Cooking Basics
An Unexpected Way to Prevent Avocados From Browning
Original Recipes
Grab a Forkful of Happiness by Making This Garlicky Spaghetti Immediately

Should You Refrigerate Onions?

You're Doing It Wrong: Refrigerating Onions

Among one of the many foods you should not be refrigerating is . . . onions. If you've long kept your onions in the crisper section of your refrigerator, you might be surprised by this. But the truth is, you're not doing yourself any favors by keeping onions in the fridge, and you're much better off keeping them away from a chilled place. When you keep onions out of the refrigerator and stored in a cool dry place — no bag required — you can extend their shelf life by up to 30 days. When onions are refrigerated, the starches can be converted to sugars more quickly, and they become soft and soggy. Plus, you've probably noticed that when you keep onions in the fridge next to other ingredients like herbs and vegetables, everything else tends to take on an onion-like smell — yuck!

What about storing half an onion, a dilemma that arises when you only use part of the onion? The method remains similar: avoid the fridge, and wrap the half in plastic wrap or store in a ziplock bag.

Now that you know how to properly store onions, the next time you cook french onion pot pie soup or roasted Italian sausage with peppers and onions, your meal will be even better, and you won't be chopping up soggy onions.

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Nicole Perry
Join the conversation
Cooking BasicsFood NewsCooking TipsOnions
ALDI
Aldi Should Change Its Name to Santa 'Cause It's Selling Chocolate Wine For the Holidays
by Kelsey Garcia
Starbucks Sugar Skull Cookie
Food News
Run, Don't Walk, to Starbucks Because the Day of the Dead Calavera Cookies Are Back
by Macy Daniela Martin
How Chefs Fry Eggs
Cooking Basics
This Is How All Your Favorite Chefs Fry Eggs
by Erin Cullum
Easy Tyler Florence Recipes
Cooking Basics
5 Meals Tyler Florence Thinks Every Millennial Should Master
by Erin Cullum
How to Freeze Bread
Cooking Basics
Keep Bread Fresh (Practically) Forever With This Trick
by Nicole Perry
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds